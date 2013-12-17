LONDON Dec 17 JP Morgan Chase, the
biggest U.S. bank by assets, is banning the use of multi-dealer
online chat rooms and the use of such chat rooms among staff for
social purposes, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters
on Tuesday.
Chat rooms have been a focus for regulators investigating
manipulation of benchmark interest rates and possible rigging in
the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.
Chat communications featured prominently in a five-year
probe into the rigging of a key interest rate known as the
London interbank offered rate, or Libor, which has already cost
banks billions of dollars in settlements.
The source said JP Morgan's decision was unrelated to the FX
probes which first surfaced in June, noting that this had been
under review at the bank since even earlier this year.
"This has always been about more than FX," the source said,
adding that the casual nature of online chat rooms increased the
potential for "inappropriate" remarks to be made.
The ban will come into force later this week.
Bilateral online chats between JP Morgan traders and traders
at other financial institutions are under review, while external
chats between JP Morgan staff and clients will still be
permitted, the source said.
JP Morgan declined to comment because the plans have yet to
be finalised.
Other banks have taken similar action recently.
Deutsche Bank has prohibited its foreign exchange
and fixed income staff from using online chat rooms, and UBS
banned the use of multi-bank and social chat rooms at
its investment banking division.
Traders at banks and financial institutions often
communicate with each other online via third-party services
including Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters.