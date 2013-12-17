* JP Morgan ban to come in this week; Deutsche widens ban
* Many banks have clamped down on chatrooms after probes
* Market chatter has subsided as restrictions imposed
* Libor experience has prompted swift reactions from banks
By Jamie McGeever and Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 17 JP Morgan Chase and
Deutsche Bank are extending bans on the use of
multi-dealer online chatrooms, sources familiar with the plans
told Reuters, as banks crack down on potentially inappropriate
communications following a string of scandals.
Chatrooms have been a focus for regulators investigating
manipulation of benchmark interest rates and possible rigging in
the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange (FX) market.
A source familiar with developments at JP Morgan, the
biggest U.S. bank by assets, said the decision was unrelated to
the FX probes which surfaced in June, noting chatrooms had been
under review at the bank since earlier this year.
"This has always been about more than FX," the source said,
adding that the casual nature of online chatrooms increased the
potential for "inappropriate" remarks to be made.
The ban will come into force later this week and the use of
such chatrooms among staff for social purposes will also be
prohibited.
Deutsche Bank will widen a ban on multilateral chatrooms
already in place for its foreign exchange and fixed income
staff.
It will now extend to all its corporate banking and
securities businesses, including equities.
"It's basically across the whole investment bank," said a
source familiar with the matter, adding that the ban will come
into force on Jan. 1, 2014.
Bilateral online chats between traders will not be affected,
although they are under review at JP Morgan, while external
chats between JP Morgan staff and clients will still be
permitted.
JP Morgan declined to comment because the plans had yet to
be finalised. Deutsche Bank also declined to comment.
Regulators are scrutinising online messages between currency
traders to see whether there is any evidence that they worked
together improperly to influence foreign exchange "fixes" - the
daily snapshots of currency rates used by firms and portfolio
mangers for valuing assets.
Traders at banks and other financial institutions often
communicate with each other via third-party services including
those offered by Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters Corp
(parent of Reuters News).
HIGH STAKES
The FX probe has prompted a swift reaction from lenders,
chastened by their experiences of a five-year investigation into
manipulation of the London interbank offered rate (Libor).
Banks including Citigroup, Barclays and UBS
have also clamped down on online
chatrooms.
"Banks are taking this extremely seriously ... The lesson
learned from Libor is that the stakes are very high for boards
and for senior management," said Tony Murphy, a managing
director at consultancy Promontory Financial Group who ran
HSBC's global banking and markets division in the Americas.
Ten banks and brokerages have so far admitted wrongdoing in
the Libor probe and have been fined nearly $6 billion in total.
Since the FX probe surfaced, compliance staff have warned
currency traders not to exchange information with rivals in case
it could be interpreted as collusion, and any discussion of
fixes has to be reported.
"Chatroom activity and information flow is down
significantly. We have to be careful who we talk to," said one
veteran trader at a European bank based in London.
So fraught is the mood that some investment banks have even
stopped dealers from telling their own salesforce about trades,
flows and levels, the usual grist of FX market banter.
Reuters contacted nearly 30 traders or investment officers
at banks and hedge funds about their firms' reaction to the FX
probes and they all either declined to comment or spoke on
condition they and their bank or fund would not be identified.
GUTS AND FEELING
Senior FX traders are being peppered with paperwork requests
as compliance staff seek desk logs going back years and
transcripts of staff communications, which are then handed over
to in-house lawyers and regulators.
On the first floor dealing room at Barclays' headquarters in
London's Canary Wharf, staff have dismantled glass cubicle
meeting rooms that separated managers and traders, a source
familiar with the matter said.
The glass walls came down after Barclays was fined $450
million last year for interest-rate manipulation and the move is
part of Chief Executive Antony Jenkins' mission to instill more
transparency at the bank and overhaul its culture.
On its credit desks, which help price corporate
debt, Barclays' IT staff are reprogramming trading models to
slow them down, part of efforts to reduce volatility and
increase the transparency of the bank's trading activities. Such
changes could also eventually be looked at for systems used by
FX and fixed-income dealers, the source said.
Barclays declined to comment.
The chatroom clampdown has cut a key information channel for
dealers, making investment decisions more difficult.
"No choice. I have to rely on guts and feeling," said one
senior trader based in Singapore.
To get around the restrictions, some dealers are talking to
each other on mobile phones off the trading floor, or taking
strategic cigarette breaks to touch base with colleagues.
Where chatrooms are still allowed, dealers are ignoring
awkward questions, or in some cases blocking contacts for fear
it will look like they are getting too cosy.
"One trader blocked a broker after he invited him to
dinner," said the trader in Singapore. "Nobody wants to get in
trouble."