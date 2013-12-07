Dec 7 Internal JPMorgan Chase & Co
emails and computer files being examined by U.S. authorities
show that the bank favored hiring people from prominent Chinese
families in order to win investment banking business, the New
York Times reported on Saturday.
The documents show that a JPMorgan program designed to
prevent questionable hiring practices was ultimately viewed
inside the company as "a gateway to doing business with
state-owned companies in China," the Times said, adding that it
had reviewed copies of the emails and computer spreadsheets.
In one email, an executive said that hiring sons and
daughters of powerful people in China "almost has a linear
relationship" with winning assignments, the Times said.
A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment on the report, as
did representatives of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and the office of the federal prosecutor in Brooklyn,
New York, which are investigating the matter.
The Times said there "is no indication that executives at
JPMorgan's headquarters in New York were aware of the hiring
practices described in the documents."
JPMorgan first disclosed in August that the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission was investigating its employment of
certain people and its relationships with certain clients.
Since then, the SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice and
have stepped up an industry-wide probe that has been a cause of
alarm for global banks. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and Citigroup Inc are among the banks
that have received requests for information from the SEC.
It had become a common practice for investment banks to hire
people with government connections. This is especially prevalent
in China because of the role the ruling Communist Party plays in
the country's business.
The law enforcers are examining whether hiring practices
violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a U.S. law that bars
bribes or special favors to foreign government officials in
exchange for business. At issue is whether the banks hired
unqualified applicants as a favor to a government official who
was in a position to award them business.
One person familiar with the SEC inquiry has likened the
probe to a previous investigation U.S. authorities conducted
into whether oil and gas companies paid bribes to circumvent
import regulations in Africa and elsewhere.