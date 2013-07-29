By Jonathan Leff
| NEW YORK, July 29
NEW YORK, July 29 Fifteen years ago, a boom in
global commodity trading was underway, and JPMorgan was late to
the game.
Trying to catch up with Wall Street rivals, JPMorgan
recruited a young trader, Danny Masters. Within a few years, it
had built a global platform that eclipsed its peers. At last it
was a major player in markets from oil to metals.
Then it pulled the plug. Regulatory scrutiny in metals
markets had tarnished its reputation; the gains from shipping
oil around the world no longer seemed worth the risk.
On Friday, history repeated itself.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced it would try to sell or spin
off its physical commodity trading assets and operations,
dismantling an empire built over five years by commodities chief
Blythe Masters, 44, ex-wife of Danny Masters.
The announcement came almost 15 years to the day after the
bank said it would end its first big foray into raw materials,
led then by Danny when the couple was still married.
The operations for sale now account for as much as
two-thirds of the bank's $2 billion-plus commodity revenues.
They include 72 metal warehouses, three power plants, oil
contracts and hundreds of traders from Singapore to Houston.
What remains will be a more traditional derivatives and
precious metals operation, not unlike what the bank had in the
early 1990s, when J.P. Morgan & Co. hired Danny Masters to help
break into the ranks of the "Wall Street refiners," banks like
Morgan Stanley and Solomon Brothers that were driving
growth of the modern oil market. His team became major players
in the dynamic European crude market.
"For a year or two, there was nobody bigger than JP Morgan,"
said one senior industry executive in London.
Around the same time, JPMorgan was building up a large
London base metals business, a new area for banks.
None of it would last.
In 1996, J.P. Morgan was named as one of at least four banks
caught up in the Sumitomo Corp. copper trading scandal, when
rogue trader Yasuo Hamanaka racked up $2.6 billion in
unauthorized losses. Morgan, which had loaned money to the
Japanese trading firm, was the only bank to be rapped by
regulators for lax controls. It wound down the London desk by
1997 to focus on customer business, it said at the time.
In July 1998, a year after Masters was named to lead the
global energy business, the bank announced plans to sell the
35-person trading team, a fraction the size of its current
500-plus commodities division. An executive said at the time
that a buyer with a strategic focus on energy trading "was in
the best interests of clients, employees and Morgan overall."
Six months later, it shut down the unit after oil slumped to
$10 a barrel, discouraging potential buyers. In 1999, Danny
Masters set up one of the first commodity-focused hedge funds.
He could not be reached to comment for this story.
Cambridge-educated Brit Blythe Levett, who had interned at
JPMorgan since 1987, had barely begun her career on the
commodities desk when the bank launched its bold plan.
She married Danny before he joined JPMorgan, and left the
commodities group before he started. She later won acclaim for
helping create credit derivatives. In 2001, they divorced. Five
years later, Blythe Masters returned to commodities.
She did not respond to email seeking a comment for this
article, and the bank declined to make her available.
ROCKY RE-START
By 2004, oil prices were pushing past a record $50 a barrel,
copper was $3,000 per tonne, and investment banks were again
piling into commodities. Merrill Lynch, Barclays and
Deutche Bank were gaining on Goldman and Morgan
Stanley, which had enjoyed years of dominance.
JPMorgan saw "huge potential" in the business and believed
it could compete with the two big rivals, says a person familiar
with its commodities business at the time.
The bank hired Morgan Stanley's top power and gas trader,
George "Beau" Taylor, to jump-start the effort. He beefed up the
desk with big trades and doubled the energy team to 70 within a
year. He said at the time he wanted to add more of "the proper
rainmakers in the right seats."
The next year, the bank scored a coup when one client, hedge
fund Amaranth Advisors, melted down after bad natural gas
trades. JPMorgan and hedge fund Citadel took over Amaranth's
trades and earned an estimated $725 million on that deal.
But the business Taylor built lacked a large base of
customer flow and produced volatile results, including a
sizeable loss in the first quarter of 2006, although annual
results were strong, according to former employees.
In March 2007, JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon told
analysts the bank had "not had the level of earnings stability
that we would have liked in energy." Value at risk in
commodities, a measure of the bank's own money being wagered,
more than doubled to an average $45 million a day in 2006;
Goldman Sachs' VaR, by contrast, was $30 million.
As the bank refocused more on client-driven business, rather
than proprietary trading, Taylor left for a rival months later.
This was a period of turmoil in the trading business. Dimon
restructured the foreign exchange and commodities groups three
times in seven months. Blythe Masters, who had been the
investment bank's chief financial officer since 2004, took over
on a temporary basis in late 2006 and then, in mid-2007, was
formally named to run the commodities group.
TOP OF THE WORLD
The following year would mark the start of an acquisition
spree that would transform the bank. But it would still take
years for Masters to get the business firing on all cylinders.
One of her first public appearance after taking over the
group was before a Senate subcommittee to talk about JPMorgan's
global environmental products trading division, and push for a
U.S. scheme. The bank's role in the still-young carbon market
was going to be "her thing," said one former employee.
"For the private markets to most effectively address the
problem of climate change, greenhouse gas emissions, which
practitioners refer to as carbon, must have a price," Masters
told lawmakers at the July 2007 hearing.
In early 2008, JPMorgan bought carbon offsetting company
ClimateCare. In September, 2009, it paid $200 million to acquire
UK-based EcoSecurities, which developed clean energy programs
and carbon offsets as part of the Kyoto protocol.
But efforts to create a U.S. emissions trading scheme were
collapsing by 2010, while the European Union's cap-and-trade
system, the world's biggest, went into freefall amid a glut of
credits and a dearth of confidence in new global curbs.
ClimateCare's management took the firm private in 2011.
In the meantime, JPMorgan was doubling down on traditional
markets. In the early days of the 2008 financial crisis, it took
its first step back into physical trade, buying Bear Stearns,
along with its power plants and large trading book.
The following year it bought UBS's global agricultural book
and Canadian energy unit, a group that once worked for Enron.
The biggest deal came in early 2010. Royal Bank of Scotland,
bailed out by the UK government, was forced to sell off the
Sempra Commodities group it had bought a majority stake in just
before the crisis struck.
In July 2010, Blythe Masters closed the $1.7 billion deal,
acquiring a global physical oil trading platform with a history
of big risks, and big rewards. It also had a premier base metal
trading and warehousing division that traced its roots back to
Metallgesellschaft (MG), the German enterprise that dominated
the London market in the 1990s.
ON TRACK
That same year, JPMorgan suffered what Masters called a
"rookie" loss in illiquid coal markets estimated to have cost
the bank as much as $250 million. She was also enraged by the
publication of an internal conference call on which she told the
group's 600 traders that competitors were "scared shitless".
Some of the traders at Sempra had already been chafing at
the more restrictive environment of a bank. In 2011, some of
them followed their former bosses to a new trading house called
Freepoint Commodities, backed by a private equity fund.
After these setbacks, the group seemed on track by mid-2012.
In April last year, Blythe Masters inaugurated the first
educational program in the United States dedicated to broad
commodity trading, at the University of Colorado. Its lab was
filled with rows of trading terminals and premium data services.
She told CNBC at the time that JPMorgan expected client
demand for commodity finance, risk management and trading to
grow "very, very rapidly over the next couple of decades in
fact. ... we are very excited about the prospects for growth."
Last July, JPMorgan clinched a deal that would make it the
11th largest U.S. oil importer: a three-year contract to supply
crude and sell products from the 330,000 barrel per day in
Philadelphia, the biggest on the U.S. East Coast. It was part of
a wide-ranging financing deal that helped Carlyle Group
buy the plant, saving it from closure.
The deal showed how the combination of "physical
capabilities with our financial risk management and structuring
skills" offered "unique differentiators," Roy Salame, head of
global sales and structuring, told Energy Risk magazine in May.
UNRAVELLING
By the time JPMorgan was named Risk's "Oil and Products
House of the Year" two months ago, however, things had already
begun to sour behind the scenes.
The Federal Reserve, which for the past decade has allowed
commercial banks to trade broadly in physical markets, from
Middle East crude to power plant tolls, was looking more closely
than ever at how banks were operating in these markets.
A "review" of its landmark 2003 decision, made public in an
abrupt announcement last Friday, had in practice been underway
for months as the regulator queried other banks on pending
requests, according to a source who speaks to the Fed regularly.
The Federal Reserve has declined to comment on the review,
or any discussion with any specific bank on commodities.
A Reuters report in early 2012 made it clear JPMorgan would
probably have to sell off the Henry Bath operation. Even deeper
questions arose that had forced the bank to review the future of
the business.
In February, Michael Cavanagh, a co-chief executive of the
corporate and investment bank, told investors that because of
"changes in regulation, particularly around the physical side"
it would be looking to "optimize" the commodities group.
The next month, the U.S. power market regulator told
JPMorgan it was looking into allegations that JPMorgan
manipulated power markets in the Midwest and California.
Pressure on the bank mounted last week, when a U.S. Senate
banking subcommitted grilled experts over whether investment
banks should be allowed to own warehouses and trade oil tankers,
putting unprecedented scrutiny the sector.
On Friday, after announcing the bank's exit, a spokesman
said simply: "We considered many different factors, including
the impact of potential new rules and regulation."