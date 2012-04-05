* University of Colorado launches new commodities center
* JP Morgan donates to prepare "future and existing talent"
* Agriculture Department official applauds project
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, April 5 J.P. Morgan on Thursday bet the
future of commodities trading will come from a school far from
the traditional trading hubs of Wall Street and Chicago.
The bank, which trumped Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley in
commodities revenue last year, donated $5.5 million to the
University of Colorado Denver Business School to support what
the school says is the "academic world's first comprehensive
center for commodities." It will teach students about trading,
risk management and regulations in commodities markets.
The donation was "an investment to better prepare our future
and existing talent," said Blythe Masters, J.P. Morgan's global
head of commodities.
It is the latest move to expand the firm's commodities
presence by Masters, who steered the division to record revenues
exceeding $2.8 billion in 2011.
Last year, commodities revenues made up more than a quarter
of J.P. Morgan's total "principal transactions", up from around
a tenth in previous years. On average its metals operation
generates $75 million, or $600 per trade, in revenue per
quarter; energy generates $250 million, or $5,000 per trade.
Masters chose to support the center because Colorado is
linked to a range of commodities, including agriculture and
energy. By contrast, a city like Houston is focused on oil and
gas.
Tulane University in New Orleans runs a rival trading
education program centered only on energy. It did not
immediately return a request for comment.
"There is no center that exists like this," said Robert
Engel, president and chief executive of CoBank, an $85 billion
cooperative bank serving U.S. farmers and agribusiness that
donated $2.5 million to the project.
He applauded J.P Morgan's interest in commodities, saying he
was "just thrilled that some more people are going to be
thinking about this and putting some resources into it."
The center, named the J.P Morgan Center for Commodities,
will feature a state-of-the-art lab that uses industry-standard
financial software and technology tools from CQG and other
technology companies.
Kathleen Merrigan, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department
of Agriculture, called the center a "stroke of genius."
"The whole area of commodities and finance and trade and all
of that is really so significant and its only going to become
more so," she told Reuters.