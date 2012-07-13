July 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co's
commodities trading risk fell by a third in the second quarter
from the previous three months, company results showed on
Friday, as tumbling prices sidelined many investors in oil,
metals and agricultural markets.
The largest U.S. bank by assets said its Value-at-Risk (VaR)
in commodities averaged $13 million per day in the three months
to June, about 38 percent below the $21 million averaged in the
first quarter.
VaR is an industry term for the maximum money a financial
institution is willing to lose on a day for trading a particular
asset class. It is an important consideration when firms make
trading or hedging decisions.
JPMorgan's commodities VaR for the second quarter was also
nearly 20 percent lower from the $16 million averaged in the
second quarter of 2011.
