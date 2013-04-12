By Barani Krishnan
April 12 Commodities trading risk at JPMorgan
Chase & Co rose slightly in the first quarter from the
previous three months but slumped from a year earlier as prices
of raw materials seesawed.
JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank, said its value-at-risk
(VaR) in commodities stood at $15 million in the first quarter,
compared with $14 million in the 2012 fourth quarter and $21
million in the 2012 first quarter.
Commodity prices as indicated by the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell nearly 2 percent in
the first quarter, tumbling in January, rebounding in February,
then sliding again in March.
JPMorgan, typical of Wall Street banks, groups its
commodities revenue under the fixed income category and does not
break down the sector individually, often leaving VaR as one of
its key risk-reward indicators for commodities.
For the first quarter, JPMorgan said fixed income revenue
fell 5 percent from a year earlier to $4.8 billion.
The bank posted a higher first-quarter profit as it
recovered from trading losses in the "London Whale" episode that
cut into earnings last year.
Most Wall Street banks reported a sharp drop in commodities
risk in the fourth quarter due to market uncertainty.