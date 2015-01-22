(Corrects headline and story to reflect Wall Street Journal's correction to its story. Dimon's pay package is similar to year before.)

Jan 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon is expected to receive a total pay package for 2014 that is similar to the $20 million he was given the year before, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report did not say how much Dimon, 58, received in salary, bonus and equity grants for 2014, but in 2013 he received a package of $20 million, comprising $18.5 million in restricted stock units and $1.5 million in salary.

Two years ago, Dimon's pay was cut in half to $11.5 million for 2012, which was the year JPMorgan traders handling company accounts lost $6.25 billion in the so-called "London Whale" derivatives transactions. Previously, Dimon had received $23 million for each of 2011 and 2010.

The newspaper's report corrected a story it had posted on its web site on Wednesday that said Dimon was to receive a bigger pay package for 2014. The latest report said details of Dimon's compensation were expected to be released by the company on Thursday. (on.wsj.com/1BfI3j3) (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sneha Banerjee and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)