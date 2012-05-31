BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company
* Matthew E. Zames, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Co
WASHINGTON May 31 The House Financial Services Committee has scheduled a hearing for June 19 with JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon to discuss the bank's recent trading losses, a committee spokeswoman said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.