BRIEF-Stenprop says FY net asset value per share of EUR 1.53
* FY IFRS (basic and diluted) net asset value per share at 31 March 2017 was EUR 1.53 (2016: EUR 1.61)
* Board of directors has declared a final cash dividend of 4.5 euro cents per ordinary share for six months ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: