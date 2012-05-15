* Sen. Reid says JPMorgan should take business to Las Vegas
* Geithner, Summers use trading loss to promote reforms
* Republicans put brakes on proposals to soften reforms
* Sen. Shelby wants Dimon to appear before Congress
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, May 15 Reverberations from JPMorgan
Chase's multibillion-dollar trading loss deepened in Washington
on Tuesday, with the Democratic leader of the Senate blasting
the nation's largest bank for "gambling" and congressional
Republicans putting the brakes on a plan to soften Wall Street
reforms.
Both Republicans and Democrats are still trying to
understand the political implications of the trading debacle at
one of Wall Street's highest-profile banks as they gauge how it
will play in the election-year debate.
Democrats in Congress have been quick to describe the losses
as evidence that a casino mentality persists at large banks, but
current and former officials in the administration of President
Barack Obama have struck a more cautious tone.
"I would suggest that JPMorgan take their business to Las
Vegas because it's just a gamble," Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid, who represents Nevada, told reporters.
Former Obama White House Chief of Staff William Daley, who
also once worked at JPMorgan, was dismissive of those
comments and said banks have to take risks.
"This is a serious time and only serious statements should
be made about these things, and we should not demean or
trivialize the importance of these issues, and I don't consider
banking gambling," Daley said in an interview with CNBC.
Earlier in the day, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said
the losses were the result of poor risk management, but avoided
bashing JPMorgan officials.
Speaking at an event sponsored by the Peterson Foundation,
Geithner said the trades gone bad make the case for the tough
rules laid out in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law,
one of Obama's main legislative achievements.
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers also used the
trading blunder to promote Wall Street reforms.
"I think that whatever one thought about how large a safety
buffer was necessary 10 days ago, it seems to me that in light
of what has happened, one would tend to have a bias towards
larger safety buffers, larger capital requirements, larger
levels of liquidity," Summers said in an interview for the
Freeland File show on Reuters.com (www.reuters.com/reuterstv)
Last week, JPMorgan disclosed it could lose more than $2
billion because of trades the bank says were intended to hedge
risk but went awry. The bank's critics said the trades were
speculative and not hedges.
JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, speaking at the bank's
annual shareholders meeting in Florida on Tuesday, again
apologized for the mistakes that led to losses.[ID: nL1E8GF0VL]
GOP SENATOR WANTS DIMON TO EXPLAIN
Republicans have reacted cautiously to the losses, saying
more information is needed before conclusions can be drawn.
It has, however, caused U.S. House of Representatives
leaders to put the brakes on legislation intended to loosen
derivatives rules required by Dodd-Frank.
Republican Rep. Frank Lucas, chairman of the House
Agriculture Committee, said on Tuesday he would delay a vote on
bills to rein in and clarify swaps regulation, citing the
JPMorgan trading loss.
The bills, which were set to be taken up this Thursday, were
unrelated to the trading loss, he said, but added that the
Committee "will take the time to gather all relevant information
before we proceed to ensure there are no unintended consequences
of the legislation that would encourage recklessness in our
financial institutions."
Senate Republicans have called for hearings and Richard
Shelby, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee,
wants Dimon and regulators to come before Congress to explain
what happened, his spokesman said.
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's campaign
said on Tuesday that JPMorgan's huge trading losses were an
unfortunate part of a free market economy.
Romney adviser Eric Fehrnstrom told NBC that while Romney
supports some financial regulation, the losses at one of the
nation's largest banks involved investors, not taxpayers, and
that rules for Wall Street should not hamper investments. [ID:
nL1E8GF49Z]
Amid the heated political rhetoric, several analysts have
cautioned that the losses are unfortunate for JPMorgan
shareholders, but are not evidence that financial giants are on
the brink of ruin.
Financial regulators are expected to publicly weigh in next
week when Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary
Schapiro and Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary
Gensler appear on Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee
for a hearing on derivatives reform.