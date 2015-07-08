UPDATE 2-UniCredit's Q1 net profit tops forecasts as turnaround gathers pace
* Q1 net income rises 41 pct in adjusted terms on higher revenues
July 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay $136 million to settle with U.S. state and federal authorities for credit card collection practices and bad debt sales, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, 47 states and the District of Columbia joined in the settlement, which was first reported by Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld)
* Q1 net income rises 41 pct in adjusted terms on higher revenues
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hang Seng Bank Limited's (HSB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited's (CCB Asia) Long-Term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The ratings have been affirmed as part of Fitch's periodic peer review