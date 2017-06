The entrance to JPMorgan Chase's international headquarters on Park Avenue is seen in New York October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Credit Suisse Group CSGN.VX will together pay $400 million to settle civil charges that they misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities offerings, securities regulators said on Friday.

JPMorgan will pay $296.9 million to settle its charges while Credit Suisse will pay $120 million, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

Both agreed to settle without admitting or denying the charges.

