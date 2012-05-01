* JPMorgan cuts WTI price forecast to $108/bbl

* Expects Brent-WTI spread to narrow to $6/bbl on Seaway

* Spread to sharply widen again to $15/bbl end 2012

SINGAPORE, May 1 J.P. Morgan Chase revised down its 2012 forecast for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices by $3 to $108 a barrel as it expects the spread between Brent and U.S. futures to widen sharply again at the end of the year on refinery maintenance.

The spread will narrow to $6 per barrel or less on an oil flow reversal in the Seaway pipeline from mid-May before widening sharply to more than $15 a barrel at the end of the year, J.P. Morgan said.

"We expect the spread to be very volatile, pushing above $15 a barrel at the end of the year as the three-month-long maintenance at the BP Whiting refinery kicks in just ahead of the expansion of the Seaway pipeline," J.P. Morgan analysts led by Lawrence Eagles said in a weekly oil report dated April 30.

"We also anticipate a further brief widening of the Brent-WTI spread at the end of the first quarter in 2013 when seasonal maintenance in the PADD 2 region will likely temporarily increase the regional surplus."

The bank expects a bottleneck of Canadian crude to return as output is due to rise rapidly by 375,000 barrels per day (bpd) between April and the end of the year.

The bank kept its Brent crude forecast unchanged at $119 a barrel for 2012 on Asian demand and stable supply dynamics.

On Tuesday, Brent's premium to WTI was at $14.55 a barrel after settling at $14.60 on Monday.

The spread narrowed after Enterprise Product Partners and Enbridge brought forward their plan to reverse the flow of the Seaway oil pipeline to mid-May, allowing the line to start draining the glut of crude from the U.S. Midwest two weeks ahead of schedule.

The project is aimed at easing high crude oil stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI contracts, and also the downward pressure on prices.

Crude stocks reached record levels in Cushing last year, pushing the Brent-WTI spread to its widest at nearly $28, due to a lack of pipeline capacity to divert the excess supply and as production from U.S. and Canada oil shales rose.