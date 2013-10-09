Auto rickshaws wait in front of the head office of State Bank of India (SBI) in New Delhi August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters Market Eye - J.P.Morgan turns selective on Indian banks, citing stress in bond markets given the prospect of continued falls in short-term rates and pressures on asset quality.

The investment bank downgrades Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.NS) and State Bank of India Ltd (SBI.NS) to "neutral" and IndusInd Bank Ltd (INBK.NS) and Punjab National Bank Ltd (PNBK.NS) to "underweight." All four stocks had previously been rated "overweight."

"Almost the entire coverage universe is facing earnings pressure from both rates and asset quality, and valuations have not adjusted for that in some cases," J.P.Morgan said in a note on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)