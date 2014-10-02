Uber's vice president of global vehicle programs leaves company
Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday that its vice president of global vehicle programs, who played a role in the company's self-driving car program, has left the company.
JPMorgan Chase & Co denied a report in the New York Times on Thursday that its computer system had been breached for the second time in about three months.
"The story is false. We are not aware of any new attack," JPMorgan spokeswoman Patricia Wexler said in an email.
The newspaper corrected its story to say that the earlier version of the headline misstated the extent of the cyber security issues at the bank.
"While the bank found evidence of previously unknown hacking, it says the latest discovery does not constitute a breach separate from an earlier one," NY Times said.
The New York Times DealBook column, citing people with knowledge of the matter, had reported that the biggest U.S. bank had found that hackers with links to Italy had gained entry to some of its servers.
The attack was discovered recently, the newspaper had earlier said. (nyti.ms/1oF3lyC)
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)
Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday that its vice president of global vehicle programs, who played a role in the company's self-driving car program, has left the company.
SWIFT, the global bank messaging system, on Monday advised clients to pay close attention to security when selecting firms to help them access the network following the release of data that suggested the U.S. government sought to spy on their clients.