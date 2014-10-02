JPMorgan Chase trader Frederick Reimer works in the company's stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

JPMorgan Chase & Co denied a report in the New York Times on Thursday that its computer system had been breached for the second time in about three months.

"The story is false. We are not aware of any new attack," JPMorgan spokeswoman Patricia Wexler said in an email.

The newspaper corrected its story to say that the earlier version of the headline misstated the extent of the cyber security issues at the bank.

"While the bank found evidence of previously unknown hacking, it says the latest discovery does not constitute a breach separate from an earlier one," NY Times said.

The New York Times DealBook column, citing people with knowledge of the matter, had reported that the biggest U.S. bank had found that hackers with links to Italy had gained entry to some of its servers.

The attack was discovered recently, the newspaper had earlier said. (nyti.ms/1oF3lyC)

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)