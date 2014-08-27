Aug 27 JPMorgan Chase & Co and at least one other bank were attacked by Russian hackers in mid-August and the FBI is investigating whether the assault was in retaliation for U.S.-government sponsored sanctions against the country, according to a report by Bloomberg News citing two unnamed sources.

The attack resulted in the loss of sensitive data and authorities are investigating whether it was linked to recent infiltrations of major European banks, the report said, citing one of the sources.

JPMorgan, in response to a call for comment on the story, said in a statement: "Companies of our size unfortunately experience cyber attacks nearly every day. We have multiple, layers of defense to counteract any threats and constantly monitor fraud levels." (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)