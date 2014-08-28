GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil falls more than 3 pct; S&P 500 turns lower
NEW YORK, April 19 Oil prices dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday following a surprise increase in gasoline inventories, and declines in energy shares weighed on U.S. stocks.
BOSTON Aug 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co is investigating a possible cyber attack and working with law enforcement to determine the scope, company spokeswoman Trish Wexler said.
The bank is taking additional steps to safeguard sensitive or confidential information, though it not seeing unusual fraud activity at this time, she said. (Reporting by Jim Finkle)
NEW YORK, April 19 Oil prices dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday following a surprise increase in gasoline inventories, and declines in energy shares weighed on U.S. stocks.
* By end of 2019, chemicals like parabens, phthalates in products within CVS Health, Beauty 360,Essence of Beauty, other products to be removed