MIAMI Jan 14 States probing last summer's
massive hack at JPMorgan Chase & Co have asked for
detailed data on the company's security practices and want to
know whether the bank is certain that no sensitive account data
was stolen.
"Critical facts about the intrusion remain unclear,
including details concerning the cause of the breach and the
nature of any procedures adopted or contemplated to prevent
further breaches," more than a dozen states said in a letter
sent to the bank last week. Reuters obtained a copy of the
letter on Wednesday following a report in the New York Times.
The states announced the probe in October after JPMorgan
said that some 83 million customer records had been stolen,
including names, addresses and phone numbers. The bank had
assured authorities that more sensitive information, such as
account numbers, Social Security data and passwords, had not
been compromised.
The states asked in a Jan. 8 letter to JPMorgan's chief
privacy officer, Zoe Strickland, whether the bank's
investigation to date had turned up any information that is
"inconsistent with such statement."
They also asked whether the bank knew of any fraud related
to the attack and for other details, including descriptions of
its security practices before the breach and steps it had taken
to boost protections.
The letter, which was signed by officials from Connecticut
and Illinois on behalf of more than a dozen states, also
requested copies of any investigative reports and audits related
to the breach. Illinois and Connecticut are leading the
multistate probe of the attack.
A spokeswoman for JPMorgan Chase declined to comment on the
letter.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Miami and Karen Freifeld in New
York; editing by Matthew Lewis)