BRIEF-FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES
* FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES FOR $35.1 MILLION
Sept 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it had not seen any unusual customer fraud related to a recent cyber attack on the bank.
Chase customers will not be liable for unauthorized transactions on their account provided they promptly alerted the bank, it said in a filing. (1.usa.gov/1wi92qX)
JPMorgan said last month it was investigating a possible cyber attack and working with law enforcement authorities to determine the scope. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES FOR $35.1 MILLION
* CONVENE - BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS IS CO-LEADING SERIES C FUNDING ROUND FOR CONVENE