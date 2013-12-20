NEW YORK Dec 20 JPMorgan Chase & Co
mailed incorrect replacements for payment cards to about 4,000
people for the state of Connecticut after personal data stored
at the bank was accessed in a cyber attack this summer.
The bank made the mistake as it tried to reissue
Connecticut-branded cards to pay unemployment compensation and
tax refunds for the state, according to an announcement from
Connecticut Treasurer Denise Nappier.
JPMorgan notified the state of the error on Thursday, the
statement said.
Nappier said: "This latest error heightens my concern about
the company. I continue to be greatly disappointed with its
performance and its obvious lack of attention to detail."
A bank spokesman said the company caught the error part way
through the mailing. The security breach had affected 14,335
accounts in Connecticut and some 465,000 across the country.
JPMorgan disclosed two weeks ago that it discovered in
September that web servers used by its site www.ucard.chase.com
for prepaid cards had been breached.
The bank has not seen any improper use of the exposed
information, the spokesman said on Friday.
In a separate cyber attack, retailer Target Corp
said on Thursday that hackers had stolen data from up to 40
million credit and debit cards of shoppers who visited its
stores during the first three weeks of the holiday season.