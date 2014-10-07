Oct 6 Hackers who breached JPMorgan Chase & Co's
computer network earlier this year also tried to
infiltrate other financial institutions, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the investigation.
Federal officials had asked financial institutions last
month to check whether they had seen indications of cyberattack,
the Journal said, citing the unnamed sources. (on.wsj.com/1rSWWTX)
An undisclosed number of financial institutions responded
that they had seen traffic from the suspect computer addresses
linked to the hackers, but that they did not believe their
systems had been breached, the newspaper said, quoting the
sources.
Even among the many agencies investigating and responding,
disagreements and unanswered questions remain about the extent
of the hackers access at the U.S. financial institutions, the
newspaper said, quoting federal officials.
It is unclear which financial institutions were targeted by
the hackers.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Ken Wills)