BRIEF-T.S.Investment issues convertible bonds worth 12 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of private convertible bonds worth 12 billion won
May 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co is expected this week to accept the resignation of Chief Investment Officer Ina Drew after the bank lost $2 billion or more with a failed hedging strategy using derivatives, sources close to the matter said on Sunday.
Two of Drew's subordinates who were involved with the trades, Achilles Macris and Javier Martin-Artajo, are expected to be asked to leave, according to the people familiar with the matter.
June 9 Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica Plc, said it would sell its 60 percent stake in its Canadian oil and gas exploration and production joint venture to a consortium for about 240 million pounds ($305 million).