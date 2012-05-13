May 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co is expected this week to accept the resignation of Chief Investment Officer Ina Drew after the bank lost $2 billion or more with a failed hedging strategy using derivatives, sources close to the matter said on Sunday.

Two of Drew's subordinates who were involved with the trades, Achilles Macris and Javier Martin-Artajo, are expected to be asked to leave, according to the people familiar with the matter.