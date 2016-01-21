NEW YORK Jan 21 JPMorgan Chase & Co
directors raised Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's total
compensation by 35 percent to $27 million for 2015, a regulatory
filing on Thursday showed.
But the board cut the cash portion and tied three-fourths of
the total to more performance-sensitive stock awards, according
to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company pegged Dimon's base salary at $1.5 million, the
same as a year earlier, and set his variable compensation at $5
million in cash and $20.5 million in performance share units,
documents show.
A year earlier the cash portion was $7.4 million and $11.1
million of stock came in more secure restricted stock units.
