(Adds rationale and raises for other executives)
By David Henry
NEW YORK Jan 21 JPMorgan Chase & Co
directors raised Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's total
compensation by 35 percent to $27 million for 2015, a regulatory
filing on Thursday showed.
But the board cut the cash portion and tied three-fourths of
the total to more performance-sensitive stock awards, the filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.
The company pegged Dimon's base salary at $1.5 million, the
same as a year earlier, and set his variable compensation at $5
million in cash and $20.5 million in performance share units.
A year earlier the cash portion was $7.4 million and $11.1
million of stock came in more secure restricted stock units.
The package was changed to tie more of Dimon's compensation
to objective measures of performance and leave less leeway for
judgment and is a response to investor complaints that Dimon's
pay was too arbitrary, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
How Dimon's pay is set is sensitive at JPMorgan. At the
company's last annual meeting in May, Dimon contended that
criticism of the company's compensation by services advising
institutional investors on proxy votes was off base in its view
that more restrictive formulas are better.
The services usually comment on compensation packages once
companies fill their annual proxy statements discussing
rationales for pay. JPMorgan's proxy is expected in April,
according to Thursday's filing, which also said the proxy will
include more details of the latest pay decisions the board of
directors made on Tuesday for executives.
The decisions include raises of $1.5 million to $18.5
million for Chief Operating Officer Matthew Zames and for Daniel
Pinto, the chief executive for the corporate and investment
bank, according to the person familiar with the matter.
Compensation for Mary Erdoes, the asset management chief
executive, is rising to $18 million from $16.5 million
compensation for Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake goes to
$11 million from $10 million.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Richard Chang
and Grant McCool)