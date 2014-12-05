Gold hits five-month high on rising geopolitical tensions
Gold hit a five-month high on Monday as the dollar weakened with investors taking refuge in safe-haven assets in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said medical tests showed "no evidence of cancer in my body," according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Shares of the biggest U.S. bank by assets rose as much as 2.7 percent to a 14-year high of $63.06 in late morning trading.
JPMorgan said in July that Dimon, 58, had been diagnosed with throat cancer, but the ailment was curable.
Dimon said on Friday his treatment ended a few months ago, although his health would be monitored for several years.
He said he was following the advice he gives others - "take care of your health first."
JPMorgan's shares were up 2.4 percent at $62.85 on the New York Stock Exchange.
TOKYO Shares and the U.S. dollar dipped on Monday while U.S. bond yields slumped to five-month lows after soft U.S. economic data hurt investor sentiment already frayed by worries over North Korea and coming French elections.