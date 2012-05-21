Fitch Affirms Amundi at 'A+', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Paris-based Amundi's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Support Rating at '1'. The Outlook on Amundi's Long-Term IDR is Stable. These rating actions were undertaken as part of Fitch's global peer review of traditional investment managers. For more information on the peer review, refer to the commentary "Fitch Completes Traditional Investment Manage