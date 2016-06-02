(Adds amount of JPMorgan oil and gas loans, other comments)
NEW YORK, June 2 JPMorgan Chase & Co
will book additional expenses in the second quarter to increase
its reserves against losses on oil and gas loans, Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon said on Thursday.
Dimon, speaking at an investor conference about a wide range
of topics, did not say how much the additional provisions would
be, but said he would not consider the amount to be "material."
The additions will be made in part because of slipping in
the creditworthiness of a few large borrowers, and regulators
have pushed for more conservative loss reserves, Dimon said.
A warning from JPMorgan in February about rising costs for
energy loan losses foreshadowed announcements of sharply higher
provisions by smaller banks with more of their loans to the
sector.
While JPMorgan is a major lender to energy companies, loans
to oil and gas and pipeline industries are relatively small
compared to the overall size of JPMorgan, which is the biggest
U.S. bank by assets with $2.42 trillion. Loans to those
industries at the end of March totaled $48 billion, or 5.8
percent of JPMorgan's total wholesale loans.
Dimon, who spoke in response to questions from a moderator
and not from a prepared speech, voiced more concerned about
taking appropriate caution in other areas. These included bond
market trading amid rising interest rates, auto finance and
deploying new information technology, such as cloud computing
and distributed ledgers to provide customer services record
transactions.
Too many autos are being financed with leases or loans that
are too large for the value of the cars, he said, adding that
JPMorgan was being more cautious in the sector.
Dimon said it was "my fault" that the bank had not moved
faster to use the cloud for customer accounts and transactions,
and that he has worried about security.
He added later that he wants to make sure that distributed
ledger, or blockchain, technology that the bank is testing is
safe before overhauling the way trades are recorded.
Asked about threats to his generally upbeat outlook for the
bank and banking, Dimon recommended that people be on alert for
extreme bond market volatility toward the end of the year.
Trouble will come, he warned, if the pace of economic growth
builds and interest rates rise more quickly than expected.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)