(Adds comments on regulation, 4Q markets revenue, book value
per share)
NEW YORK Dec 6 The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co
has been climbing so much that "at a certain price," the
company may consider issuing a special dividend to distribute
excess capital rather than buying back additional stock, Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday.
Dimon, speaking at an investor conference, said that if the
stock is not cheap compared to its intrinsic value, he would
generally rather pay out capital to existing shareholders than
buy back stock from selling investors.
JPMorgan shares traded at $82.66 shortly after Dimon spoke,
down 0.6 percent in morning trading. They are up this year by 25
percent, with three-fourths of that gain having come since the
U.S. presidential election.
The company reported that its tangible book value per share
was $51.23 at the end of September.
Dimon, who was speaking in a question-and-answer format that
touched on a variety of topics, also said that fourth-quarter
markets revenue is running higher than a year earlier by "15
percent-plus."
In the credit card wars being waged by banks, Dimon said
JPMorgan plans to introduce more new cards after finding
surprisingly strong demand for its Sapphire Reserve premium card
this year. He did not say when the new cards will be offered, or
how they might differ from the bank's current product line.
Dimon passed up the opportunity to make strong arguments for
changes in Washington to regulations passed since the financial
crisis. He did, however, recommended adjustments in the
Dodd-Frank financial reform act to make rules that are more
prescriptive and give regulators less discretion to set specific
terms.
Repealing the so-called Volcker rule against proprietary
trading would not materially impact JPMorgan's results, Dimon
said.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by W Simon and
Marguerita Choy)