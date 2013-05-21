By David Henry
TAMPA, Florida May 21 As final ballots come in
on a proposal to strip JPMorgan Chase & Co Chairman and
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon of his chairman title, some worry
about what will happen if shareholders win what will likely be a
close vote.
JPMorgan's annual meeting on Tuesday will bring to head a
months-long and bitter shareholder campaign demanding more
oversight of Dimon, who has suggested that he may eventually
leave the bank if he loses the vote.
Investors say that while Dimon, 57, may need more oversight
after the bank posted $6.2 billion in losses from failed
derivative trades last year, they do not want him to quit.
Among big bank CEOs, Dimon ranks first for stock returns and
has been praised for leading the bank through the financial
crisis with no quarterly losses and a strong balance sheet.
If Dimon were to leave, the bank's shares could fall as much
as 10 percent and erase about $20 billion of market value,
according to Mike Mayo, a bank analyst with brokerage CLSA.
JPMorgan also has no ready replacement for Dimon, Mayo wrote
in a research note, adding that the two lieutenants best
positioned to succeed him - Matt Zames, 42, and Mike Cavanagh,
47 - seem to be about three years short of being ready for the
job.
Zames became sole chief operating officer of the largest
U.S. bank in April. Last year, Cavanagh became co-CEO of the
company's reconstituted corporate and investment banking segment
following a stint as head of treasury and securities services
and several years as chief financial officer.
JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment.
"Take a winning football team. One could always ask the
question whether the team would have been as effective without
the quarterback," said Benjamin Ram, a co-manager of the $1.6
billion Oppenheimer Main Street Select fund.
"The team gets part of the credit, but Jamie Dimon as the
leader also gets the credit," Ram added.
Ram's fund has 6.4 percent of its assets in JPMorgan shares,
more than any other diversified fund, according to Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters company.
The shareholder proposal is non-binding, meaning the bank's
board does not have to follow through with the recommendation
even if the measure gets majority shareholder support. Still, a
defeat would be an unpleasant rebuke for Dimon.
A similar shareholder proposal last year won 40 percent of
the vote, before most of the trading losses from the so-called
"London Whale" imbroglio came to light.
JPMorgan's board has recommended that shareholders vote
against the proposal and the bank has been lobbying hard against
the measure, with tensions rising in the run-up to the meeting.
Proponents of the independent chair proposal said that if
the measure gets 40 percent or more of the vote for a second
consecutive year that the board should feel obligated to make at
least some changes to increase its oversight of management.
Last week, the company that collects votes from investors,
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, stopped telling
shareholders how votes had been cast so far for this and other
measures. Investors use this information to determine how to
tailor their campaigns.
JPMorgan decided to release the results to shareholders
after the New York Attorney General's office intervened over the
weekend, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.
"We were cut off from the tallies during the crucial week
leading up to the meeting," said Dieter Waizenegger, executive
director of the CtW Investment Group, which advises pensions
that were voting against the bank in a separate measure
regarding the reelection of directors.
Waizenegger said receiving the information at this late
stage was of limited use.
The vote comes amid a growing trend in U.S. corporate
governance to have an independent chairman lead the board. Many
investors believe that doing so ensures that the chief executive
does not have too much sway over the board and leads to better
outcomes for shareholders overall. The debate, however, is far
from settled.
Even if Dimon wins the vote, some shareholders plan to keep
the pressure on the bank's board. Two major JPMorgan investors
have told Reuters that they will continue to press directors
behind the scenes to increase their oversight over management.
One investor said that they will likely encourage the bank
to give more authority to its lead independent director, former
ExxonMobil Chief Executive Lee Raymond.