WASHINGTON Oct 10 The chief executive of
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Jamie Dimon, waded into the U.S.
fiscal debate on Wednesday when he said he was willing to pay a
higher individual tax rate while calling for lower corporate
taxes so U.S. business can compete in a global economy.
"I don't mind paying 39.6 percent in taxes," Dimon said
in an interview in Washington at the Council on Foreign
Relations, backing the Democrats' position. He added he might
back an increase in the capital gains tax rate to 20 percent,
another proposal by President Barack Obama.
Republicans want to extend low rates that expire on Dec. 31
for all income groups, while Obama and Democrats want to extend
the lower rates only for households earning up to $250,000.
Dimon is one of several CEOs lobbying lawmakers to create
more certainty around tax and budget issues, as the United
States faces a "fiscal cliff" of $600 billion in tax hikes and
spending cuts should Congress fail to act by the end of the
year.