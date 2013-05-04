GLOBAL-MARKETS-Geopolitics from France to Korea keep investors cautious
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
NEW YORK May 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders should vote against re-election of three board members because they failed to properly oversee risk-taking that led to $6.2 billion of losses on the so-called "London Whale" trades, an influential proxy advisory firm said.
ISS Proxy Advisory Services said in a report released late Friday that directors David Cote, James Crown and Ellen Flutter should not be re-elected at the company's upcoming annual meeting because of "material failures of stewardship and risk oversight."
The firm also renewed its recommendation from a year ago that CEO and Chairman of the Board Jamie Dimon lose one of those two titles.
The company issued a statement saying it disagrees with ISS.
JOHANNESBURG, April 10 South African President Jacob Zuma said on Monday that marches last week across the country that drew tens of thousands of protesters demanding his resignation demonstrated that racism was real.