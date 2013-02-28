S.Korea's KOSPO buys 290,000 T of coal for August

SEOUL, June 1 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) has bought 290,000 tonnes of coal for August loading via a tender that closed on Tuesday, a source from the utility said on Thursday. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PRICE(FOB/T) 145,000 X 2 Australia Trafigura/ around $71 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Sunil Nair)