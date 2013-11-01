Nov 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest
U.S. bank by assets, disclosed on Friday that the U.S.
Department of Justice and agencies from other jurisdictions are
investigating hiring practices in Hong Kong that were already
being probed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company also said that it is being questioned about its
currency trading by various authorities, which are in the early
stages of their investigations.
Other big banks have made similar disclosures recently about
probes of possible manipulation of foreign exchange rates.
JPMorgan also gave more details about U.S. government
investigations into the bank's relationship with convicted Ponzi
schemer Bernie Madoff. Two government offices, the U.S.
Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, are currently looking
into the ties between Madoff and the bank.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New
York is also investigating the bank's activities in the
California and Midwest power markets that were the subject of a
$410 million settlement between JPMorgan and the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission.
Additionally, the bank offered more specifics on the amount
of claims that investors and bond insurers had over
mortgage-backed securities. Total claims added up to
approximately $117 billion, $88 billion of which involves Bear
Stearns, Washington Mutual, JPMorgan or its affiliates as an
issuer and $29 billion of which involves the entities solely as
underwriters.
The company made the statements in a quarterly filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.