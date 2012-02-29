Feb 29 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it
may face federal enforcement actions stemming from two
investigations into mortgage-backed securities that went bad in
the financial crisis.
The largest U.S. bank, in a regulatory filing on Wednesday,
said Securities and Exchange Commission staff told the company
in January that they may recommend the commission bring cases
against the company.
One possible case involves the bank's scrutiny and
disclosure of facts behind two sets of mortgage securities,
JPMorgan said.
A second investigation involves loans used in mortgage
securities created by Bear Stearns, the investment bank that
collapsed and was sold to JPMorgan in 2008.
The JPMorgan statements, included in an annual filing to the
SEC, follow similar disclosures on Tuesday by Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and Wells Fargo & Co <WFC.NMS.N >.
The SEC staff frequently notifies subjects of investigations
that it is weighing allegations of civil wrongdoing and offers
them a chance to argue against legal actions.
The disclosures are the latest sign that government
officials are stepping up action against banks that packaged
home loans into bonds during the housing boom. The underlying
mortgages later soured, spurring billions in losses for
investors.