(Adds JPMorgan comment, graf about separate mortgage lawsuit)
By Daniel Wiessner
Jan 18 The U.S. government on Wednesday filed a
lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank
engaged in pay discrimination against women.
The U.S. Department of Labor, in a complaint filed with an
administrative judge, said New York-based JPMorgan had paid at
least 93 women in four different job categories less than
comparable male co-workers over the last five years.
The company violated an executive order prohibiting federal
contractors from engaging in sex discrimination, the department
said. JPMorgan has dozens of contracts with various federal
agencies, according to the U.S. General Services Administration.
JPMorgan spokeswoman Tasha Pelio in a statement said the
company was committed to diversity in the workplace.
"We are disappointed that the (department) chose to file a
complaint, but look forward to presenting our evidence to a
neutral decision maker," she said.
The department was seeking back pay and salary adjustments
for the women. The agency also said JPMorgan failed to conduct
required analyses of its workforce to determine if there were
pay gaps based on sex, race and other factors.
The complaint comes on the same day the U.S. Justice
Department filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan
accusing JPMorgan of discriminating against minority borrowers
by allowing mortgage brokers to charge them more for home loans.
The bank has agreed to pay $55 million to settle the claims, a
person familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York, Editing by
Tom Brown and Andrew Hay)