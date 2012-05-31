* Dodd co-authored Dodd-Frank financial reforms
By Megan Davies
MOSCOW, May 31 Former U.S. Senator Christopher
Dodd said the shocking disclosure by JPMorgan Chase & Co
of a $2 billion trading loss is proof of the need for
legislation he co-authored to limit excessive risk-taking by
banks.
"This was a big deal, it might have sounded like a minor
glitch but there were some major commitments made here," said
Dodd, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a Moscow
conference, when asked about the JPMorgan trade.
"It is indicative to me of the importance of the legislation
that I co-authored," said Dodd, who wrote the reform law with
U.S. Representative Barney Frank. "There's nothing perfect about
any legislation, but had we had not done what we did with that
bill ... we could be right back in major economic difficulties
again."
The Dodd-Frank bill was created in the wake of the 2007-2009
financial crisis and aimed to curb excessive Wall Street
risk-taking by increasing banking oversight, regulating the
derivatives market and creating a consumer protection agency.
Signed into law by U.S. President Obama, the Dodd-Frank bill
was criticized by Republicans, who charged that the regulation
would increase companies' costs and prevent them from hiring.
That concern was voiced by Carlos Gutierrez, Vice Chairman,
Institutional Clients Group at Citi, a supporter of
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who told Reuters
in Moscow on Thursday that he was concerned the incident could
spark more regulation.
JPMorgan disclosed the trading loss early in May, wiping $15
billion from its market value on the day it was announced. The
loss was on positions built up after Dodd-Frank took effect.
Dodd said that in the two years he spent putting the bill
together, the major thing he was trying to achieve was
confidence building.
"People had lost confidence in our financial structures,"
said Dodd, who was in Moscow to speak at a conference organised
by the National Council on Corporate Governance, a Russian
organisation chaired by tycoon Vladimir Potanin.
"That's coming back - look how well banks' stocks are doing
in the United States versus those in Europe ... The smart
players are already adjusting to this new world," he said.
JPMorgan's CEO Jamie Dimon had been one of the most
outspoken bank executives in arguing that new regulations being
finalised and implemented by the U.S. government go too far.
Dimon said during NBC's "Meet the Press" television program
in May that the loss provided ammunition to advocates already
calling for tougher regulation of banks. However, he also said
that he had supported "70 percent or so of Dodd-Frank" according
to a transcript of the program.
"We supported resolution authority," Dimon said in the
program. "We supported higher capital and liquidity."
Dodd said he had watched the program and heard Dimon's
remarks.
"To his credit, he said he was a strong supporter of 70-80
percent of legislation we drafted," said Dodd. "He hadn't said
that before. I wish he'd said some of that earlier."
Gutierrez, who was former U.S. President George W. Bush's
Secretary of Commerce from 2005 to 2009, said he feared the
JPMorgan trading loss was "not just bad for JPMorgan, this is
bad for the industry."
"Timing is not good and it unfortunately will give overly
zealous regulators an excuse to be even more zealous, which is a
tremendous risk that we have in the U.S. of over-regulating, and
then finding ourselves a few years down the road with ... more
expensive credit and a more stagnant economy," said Gutierrez.