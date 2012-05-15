BRIEF-Dime Community Bancshares reports pricing of $115 mln subordinated debt offering
* Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. announces the pricing of $115 million subordinated debt offering
WASHINGTON May 15 The U.S. Justice Department has opened an inquiry into JPMorgan's multibillion-dollar trading loss, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The report said the inquiry was at an early stage and that it was not clear what sort of legal violation the U.S. government may be looking at.
* Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. announces the pricing of $115 million subordinated debt offering
TOULOUSE, France, June 8 The head of Airbus expressed worries about growing geopolitical uncertainties on Thursday, calling the rift between key customer Qatar and its Gulf neighbours troubling and warning of the impact of a "hard Brexit" on the planemaker's UK operations.