NEW YORK Feb 18 J.P. Morgan Securities,
JPMorgan Chase & Co's boutique wealth management
business, said on Wednesday it hired eight advisers in the last
six months who together managed $2 billion in assets at their
old firms.
Most recently, Robert Woolf joined J.P. Morgan's Boston
office in December from UBS AG. Woolf has 26 years of
industry experience and had worked for UBS since 2008, with
previous tenures working for Morgan Stanley and Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch.
In November, Robert Douglass and Martha Elizabeth Kytle
joined J.P. Morgan in Atlanta, Georgia, from Credit Suisse
Securities. Douglass and Kytle both previously worked
at Goldman Sachs.
Earlier last Fall, the firm made a handful of other hires in
California and New York.
Galit Ben-Joseph, Richard Comeau and Mark Horowitz started
with the firm in New York in October, while Stephen Shirley
joined J.P. Morgan in Newport Beach, California, from
Oppenheimer & Co, and Gidon Nach joined the Los Angeles office
from Morgan Stanley. Shirley and Nach both started in September.
J.P. Morgan Securities is a small division of the overall
bank that has 19 offices in the United States. The firm does not
disclose the overall number of brokers and advisers that work in
its securities branch in the United States.
