LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - The ease with which JP Morgan's chief
investment office appears to have built a US$100bn position in
an illiquid credit index without the blink of a regulatory
eyelid has called into question the ability of trade
repositories to flag up irregularities before they result in
crisis situations.
It also highlights the lack of regulatory capacity to
monitor the sheer volume of data now being amassed.
Trade repositories form a cornerstone of new legislation
being rolled out for the US$645trn over-the-counter derivatives
market and have been touted by industry professionals,
politicians and regulators as key to preventing future crises.
The credit derivatives repository operated by the Depository
Trust and Clearing Corp contains detailed information on single
name and index credit default swaps worth some US$15trn in gross
notional value.
While the aggregate data are public, regulators also have
access to more granular information, enabling them to identify
the exposure of individual counterparties that fall under their
jurisdiction.
Industry bodies including the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association have long argued that data repositories
play an important role in monitoring and reducing counterparty
risk.
"With the CDS trade warehouse up and running, risks such as
those related to AIG as a counterparty will no longer be allowed
to build up unnoticed in the financial system. AIG simply should
not happen in the future," ISDA chairman Stephen O'Conner told
members at the association's annual Asia-Pacific conference in
Hong Kong last October.
But even with a wealth of trade information available, JP
Morgan's growing exposure to an illiquid off-the-run credit
index appears to have gone unnoticed.
"It's one thing to produce more data, but it's quite another
when you're dealing with complex data," said the head of credit
trading at one international house. "It's the interpretation of
the data and the context that really matters and in practice
more data can actually equate to a lack of transparency."
While the overall size of JP Morgan's credit hedge
might have been large enough for regulators to take a second
look, it seems to have been completed across a number of
separate instruments and placed over a long period of time -
perhaps many months.
As such, there may have been little indication that a
potentially toxic position was being amassed.
"It might be that it was a bit difficult to spot because JPM
is a very large institution and has important notionals all over
the place - because its client activity is very important," said
the global head of credit trading at a European House.
"Maybe the level of attention from regulators was lower
because they felt it could not really happen. From a technical
standpoint, the regulators don't have the capacity to look at
all the banks' positions," he added.
UNDER PRESSURE
As CFTC chairman Gary Gensler recently reminded bankers,
regulators are already under extreme pressure. Despite the fact
that the Commission is currently writing rules for US$300trn of
swaps that will fall under its jurisdiction under new
legislation - representing an eight-fold increase in the
notional of its regulatory remit - resources remain largely
unchanged.
There is little dispute, however, over the value of
repositories in the event of a crisis as the data are crucial in
building a broad view of counterparty exposure and the
interconnectedness of the system.
For example, within hours of Lehman Brothers going into
administration in 2008, the DTCC was able to confirm that net
notional of CDS exposure amounted to US$75bn, of which all but
US$6bn would settle immediately. That information was crucial in
calming credit markets as speculation of a figure around
US$400bn had initially been circling.
Regulators investigating the JPM trade should find there is
no shortage of trade information, but without detailed and
ongoing monitoring, data collection itself is unlikely to
prevent further toxic trades.
"Aggregated data might not tell you anything," said the
credit head. "A potentially worrying position is likely to grow
gradually and you won't be able to see that information from a
macro database. Trade repositories are good in a crisis as they
provide crucial information when it comes to unwinds, but on an
ongoing basis to interpret what is happening in the market, it's
a very different matter."