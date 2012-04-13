The JP Morgan and Chase headquarters is seen in New York January 30, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

JPMorgan Chase & Co(JPM.N) first-quarter profit fell 3 percent as recent recoveries in trading and deal-making failed to lift investment banking revenue to earlier levels. But results still beat Wall Street expectations.

The biggest U.S. bank by assets said on Friday that net income was $5.4 billion, or $1.31 a share, compared with $5.6 billion, or $1.28 a share a year earlier.

Analysts had been expecting $1.18 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear whether analysts had accounted for a bankruptcy settlement with Washington Mutual the same way the bank had.

The company's quarter-end share count declined 4 percent from a year earlier as it bought back stock.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)