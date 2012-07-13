* JPMorgan may lose as much as $1.7 bln more in CIO trades
* CIO will now focus on conservative investments
* Q2 net EPS $1.21 vs $1.27 year earlier
* Shares up 5.8 percent
By David Henry and Jed Horowitz
July 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co said its
traders may have deliberately hidden losses that have since
climbed to $5.8 billion for the year, in a development that may
result in criminal charges against traders at the bank.
The bank's Chief Investment Office made big bets now known
as "the London Whale trades" on corporate debt using
derivatives. JPMorgan said in the worst-case scenario those
trades will lose another $1.7 billion, and it has fixed the
problems in the CIO's office.
Even with the bank's trading losses, it earned nearly $5
billion overall in the second quarter, thanks to strong
performance in areas like mortgage lending.
But JPMorgan's disclosure that CIO traders may have lied
about their positions could bring even more intense regulatory
scrutiny to the bank, analysts said. It is already under
investigation by agencies ranging from the FBI to the UK's
Financial Services Authority.
An internal review found that some of the CIO traders appear
to have deliberately ignored the massive size of their trades --
and the difficulty in liquidating them -- when valuing their
positions. The result was not reporting the full declines in the
value of positions.
A person familiar with the matter said a criminal
investigation into people at JPMorgan is focusing on employees
based in London.
"I see little doubt that someone is going to get charged
with fraud," said Bill Singer, a lawyer at Herskovits in New
York who provides legal counsel to securities industries firms,
and publishes the BrokerandBroker website. Criminal charges are
possible, he added.
The trading losses and possible deception from traders are a
black eye for JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, who
was respected for keeping his bank consistently profitable
during the financial crisis.
"(Dimon) has a lot of explaining to do about how this could
happen," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at
Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
The Chief Investment Office became infamous in May when
JPMorgan said bad derivatives bets had triggered about $2
billion of paper losses, a figure that turned into $4.4 billion
of actual losses in the second quarter.
One trader in the CIO, Bruno Iksil, took big enough
positions in the credit derivatives markets to earn the nickname
"The London Whale." He executed at least some of the big bets
that caused trouble for the bank, and has since left JPMorgan, a
source said on Friday.
Ina Drew, who headed the CIO, has also left, and offered to
give back as much as the bank could claw back, said Dimon, whose
pay could be taken back as well. A spokesman for the bank said
JPMorgan had accepted Drew's offer.
The bank said it had moved the bad trades from the CIO,
which invests some of the company's excess funds, to its
investment bank. JPMorgan was one of the inventors of credit
derivatives, and its investment bank is one of the biggest
traders of the product on Wall Street.
The CIO will now focus on conservative investments, JPMorgan
said.
"We have put most of this problem behind us and we can now
focus our full energy on what we do best," Dimon said in a
statement.
JPMorgan said later on Friday that its former CIO risk
officer, Irvin Goldman, had resigned. Goldman "behaved with
integrity and we wish him well," JPMorgan said.
Many investors and analysts believe the company has done a
good job of working through this difficulty, at least from a
business standpoint. The bank said it hopes to resume buying
back shares in the fourth quarter.
"People feel good that the loss is largely contained at this
point," said Nancy Bush, a banking analyst at independent
research firm NAB Research.
JPMorgan's shares rose 5.8 percent to $35.99 in afternoon
trading.
But from a legal and regulatory standpoint, the difficulty
with the CIO's office may only just be beginning. Lawyers said
the bank's finding will likely add fuel to the multiple probes
the company is facing now.
THE TEMPEST LEAVES THE TEAPOT
The bank posted second-quarter net income of $4.96 billion,
or $1.21 a share, compared with $5.43 billion, or $1.27 a share,
a year earlier.
The derivative loss after taxes reduced earnings per share
by 69 cents, the company said.
JPMorgan said it expected to file new, restated
first-quarter results in the coming weeks, reflecting a $459
million reduction of income because of bad valuations on some of
its trading positions. The bank found material problems with its
financial controls during the period.
Friday's financial report came three months to the day after
Dimon, 56, told stock analysts that news reports about Iksil and
looming losses in London were a "tempest in a teapot."
That remark, which Dimon told Congress last month was "dead
wrong," added to the damage the loss has done to his reputation
and his argument that his bank is not too big to be managed
safely.
A host of international regulators and agencies are probing
the trading mishap. Besides the FBI and FSA, they include the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission,
the U.S. Treasury's Office for the Comptroller of the Currency,
and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.