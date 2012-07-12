* Uncertainty over derivatives losses clouds JPMorgan results

By Doris Frankel and Angela Moon

CHICAGO/NEW YORK, July 12 The London Whale is likely to create big waves for JPMorgan's stock on Friday.

When JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon announces the bank's earnings that day, all eyes will be on the extent of its losses from failed derivative trades first disclosed in May.

That uncertainty has spurred some investors to bet on bigger-than-normal share movements on Friday. Over the last two years, JPMorgan shares tended to rise or fall by about 2 percent after results were announced. This time, options investors expect a move of more than 4 percent.

"This is by far the most keenly anticipated bank earnings in a long time," said Gareth Feighery, co-founder of options education firm MarketTamer.com in Philadelphia.

By contrast, other banks such as Wells Fargo, which also reports results Friday, are not expected to see the same level of volatility. While JPMorgan earnings tend to set the tone for the sector, that's not likely to be the case this time.

"There is a real disconnect between JPMorgan and the other banks with smaller capital market components since JPMorgan's May 10 announcement of their hedging loss," said Ralph Edwards, director of derivatives strategy at ITG.

In May, JPMorgan said it was going to lose at least $2 billion on trades placed by a trader named Bruno Iksil, nicknamed the "London Whale," who worked in the firm's chief investment office in London.

Reuters later reported that the losses could range from $4 billion to $6 billion.

Analysts expect quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share, down from $1.27 a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

The expected share-price change on the day of earnings as implied by options have come down quarter after quarter for names like Wells Fargo, while JPMorgan's implied move has risen.

JPMorgan shares slumped more than 9 percent on May 11, the day after announcing losses related to credit derivative trades made from the London office. Put option volume that day exceeded 400,000 contracts, surpassing the peak seen during the 2008 financial crisis, according to Edwards.

May 11 was the worst day for the stock since August of 2011, and the shares have not recovered.

JPMorgan started the year at around $35 and rose to almost $46 by the end of March. In the first week of June, it broke below January lows of $30.83. On Wednesday, the stock closed at $34.59.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the losses on JPMorgan's derivatives book, Feighery expects the stock to either surge on a relief rally if results beat forecasts or plummet if speculation of larger losses are confirmed.

"Even if the headline earnings figures are better-than-expected, analysts will be scrutinizing the financial statements to determine whether the derivative book losses are just the tip of the iceberg," Feighery said.

Based on weekly options that expire on Friday, the post-earnings implied move in JPMorgan shares is about 4.35 percent in either direction, said TD Ameritrade chief derivatives strategist J.J. Kinahan.

Over the past eight quarters, JP Morgan shares move an average of 2.04 percent the day it reports earnings, according to Birinyi Associates.

Wells Fargo weekly options point to a 2.75 percent share price move.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Some investors are betting on a rebound in JPMorgan. Heavy activity in upside call options -- contracts which allow an investor to buy a particular stock at a certain price by a given day -- suggests some believe the company could beat estimates.

Indeed, given where the number of open positions have been stacked in JPMorgan, traders have been favoring upside calls on the megabank.

"In the front month, we are definitely seeing more call activity in JPMorgan with buyers of the July $35 weekly strike call that expires on Friday," Kinahan said.

The largest concentration of open positions is in the out-of-the-money calls across all strikes and expirations where 1.14 million contracts reside as of Tuesday's close, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.

Although the media's attention will be on the derivatives losses, Enis Taner, global macro editor of options trading firm RiskReversal.com, said there is greater risk down the road.

"What is more important to me is the longer-term regulatory impact from these derivatives trades," Taner said. "Sell-side analysts have 25 percent earnings growth modeled in for 2013, which seems sky-high to me. It's the future earnings outlook that's the core of my bearish thesis."

Taner views the stock as a good shorting vehicle on any market pop. He owns put options on the stock, noting the recent scandal surrounding the fixing of the short-term LIBOR rate and expectations for ongoing scrutiny on the banking industry.