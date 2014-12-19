(Repeats earlier item with no changes to text.)
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON Dec 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co will
soon issue a report outlining improved controls it has been
enacting in the wake of recent missteps, including its role in
the 2008 financial crisis, according to a shareholder activist
who has seen a draft.
The report could add pressure on other banks to show
tangible changes to policies after a slew of scandals tainted
the industry, according to the activist, Seamus Finn, chair of
the board of the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility.
The report details policy changes, including guidelines on
when the bank can claw back executives bonuses, specifics about
how it manages risk, and details about the responsibilities of
its board of directors, Finn said.
A JPMorgan official, Joe Evangelisti, said the bank would
not comment on the report until it is issued, likely in the
coming days. Members of Finn's group have pushed the bank to
issue the report.
Finn said his organization was satisfied with the draft.
"There's clearly an acknowledgement of their mistakes," he said.
JPMorgan is the largest U.S. bank with over $2.5 trillion in
assets. In 2013, the bank agreed to a record $13 billion
settlement with U.S. regulators over charges related to its role
in the U.S. mortgage crisis - a key factor in the 2008 global
financial meltdown.
In 2012, one of its traders, known as the "London Whale",
lost more than $6 billion on bad derivatives trades, also
raising the ire of regulators, and critics of the industry
concerned by a lack of oversight.
JPMorgan Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has
already vowed improvements to the bank's standards.
Finn said JPMorgan's report could serve as a model in his
group's talks with other banks such as Wells Fargo & Co
and Bank of America. He said that while the new report
does not seem to offer many new specifics, it will be helpful in
judging the bank in the future.
Religious groups and labor unions have been among the most
vocal shareholder activists calling for stricter corporate
governance coming out of the financial crisis.
