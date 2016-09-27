NEW YORK, Sept 27 JPMorgan Chase & Co on
Tuesday named Thasunda Duckett to be consumer banking chief
executive, succeeding Barry Sommers, who is taking a role as
chief executive of wealth management within a new unit that will
bridge the company's retail bank and asset management segments.
Sommers will lead the unit with Brian Carlin, who will be
chief executive of investment and banking solutions. Their new
unit will be known as Wealth Management & Investment Solutions.
The changes were announced in internal memos seen by Reuters
and reported earlier in the day by the Wall Street Journal.
Duckett, who is known as "T," has been chief executive for
auto finance since 2013. Her replacement in auto finance will be
named shortly, according to one memo.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)