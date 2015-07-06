Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 JPMorgan Chase & Co said Stacey Friedman would succeed Steve Cutler as the bank's general counsel early next year.
Cutler will be appointed vice chairman of the bank, JP Morgan said in a statement.
Friedman is currently general counsel of JP Morgan's corporate and investment banking unit. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
