Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
(Adds details)
July 6 JPMorgan Chase & Co said Stacey Friedman, 47, would succeed Steve Cutler as the bank's general counsel early next year.
Friedman, who joined the bank in 2012 from law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, is currently general counsel of JP Morgan's corporate and investment banking unit.
Cutler, 53, will be appointed vice chairman of the bank, acting as a senior adviser to Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and also the board, JP Morgan said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Savio D'Souza)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of 9.50 - 10.00 cents versus 8.07 cents year ago