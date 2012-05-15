BRIEF-Dime Community Bancshares reports pricing of $115 mln subordinated debt offering
* Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. announces the pricing of $115 million subordinated debt offering
NEW YORK May 15 The New York office of the FBI has opened an investigation into JPMorgan Chase & Co's $2 billion trading loss, a source familiar with the probe said on Tuesday.
The source, who requested anonymity because the investigation is ongoing, said the probe was in a "preliminary" stage.
* Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. announces the pricing of $115 million subordinated debt offering
TOULOUSE, France, June 8 The head of Airbus expressed worries about growing geopolitical uncertainties on Thursday, calling the rift between key customer Qatar and its Gulf neighbours troubling and warning of the impact of a "hard Brexit" on the planemaker's UK operations.