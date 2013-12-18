NEW YORK Dec 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co
sued the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in federal court
on Tuesday, saying the agency owes it more than $1 billion in
compensation for not assuming legal claims arising from its
acquisition of Washington Mutual's assets after its 2008
implosion.
JPMorgan bought Washington Mutual's banking operations in an
FDIC-arranged deal at the height of the financial crisis, a
little more than a week after Merrill Lynch agreed to sell
itself to Bank of America Corp and Lehman Brothers filed
for bankruptcy.
Under the terms of the deal, an FDIC receivership "broadly
agreed to indemnify JPMC both for liabilities JPMC did not
assume and for numerous other matters," the bank claimed in the
24-page lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District
of Columbia.
"They are promises that the FDIC made to JPMC to induce JPMC
to enter into the...agreement when WMB failed in September 2008,
in the largest bank failure in this nation's history," the
lawsuit states.
The bank accused the FDIC of breach of contract and breach
of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, while seeking
declaratory judgments that the agency is obligated to compensate
the bank.
The lawsuit states that JPMorgan seeks to recover
"substantially in excess of a billion dollars of
indemnification," and that $2.75 billion of assets it says
remain in the Washington Mutual receivership "should be
sufficient" to satisfy its claims.
The bank claims it is entitled to compensation from
settlement amounts it paid to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
stemming from bad loans they bought from Washington Mutual,
numerous lawsuits that allege that Washington Mutual misled
investors in residential mortgage-backed securities, and claims
by various state taxing authorities seeking to recover
Washington Mutual tax obligations, among others.
JPMorgan, which had agreed to maintain Washington Mutual's
documents, is also seeking compensation for costs incurred
producing "many millions of pages" of documents in these and
other cases, the lawsuit said.
Spokesmen for the FDIC and JPMorgan declined to comment
Tuesday.
The cases is JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v.
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, U.S. District Court for
the District of Columbia, No. 13-cv-01997.