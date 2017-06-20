WASHINGTON, June 20 The Federal Reserve on
Tuesday said it dropped an enforcement action against JPMorgan
Chase & Co in a 2011 bid-rigging matter and the bank
will no longer have to submit compliance paperwork, the central
bank said on Tuesday.
JPMorgan paid $211 million in a six-year-old settlement with
federal regulators after the Wall Street bank admitted to
rigging derivatives bids sold to clients.
The bank also agreed to regularly report on how it would
prevent future bid-rigging abuse and that additional paperwork
is no longer required after the Tuesday announcement.
Bank of America had been part of a similar agreement and the
Fed dropped its extra oversight of that lender in a move
announced last week.
